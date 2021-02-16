Companies
Chinese drone maker's stock plunges as short-seller takes aim

Herbert Lash Reuters
Juby Babu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

NEW YORK, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Drone manufacturer EHang Holdings Ltd'sshares EH.O plunged on Tuesday after an investment research firm said it had shorted the stock and questioned the accuracy of what the Chinese company has said about its business.

Guangzhou, China-based EHang's shares closed 62.7% lower at $46.30 on Nasdaq.

Wolfpack Research, which specializes in short-selling, or betting that shares will fall, said EHang is "an elaborate stock promotion" and that the producer of unmanned aerial vehicle technology has lied about its products, manufacturing, revenues and partnerships.

In response, EHang said the Wolfpack report contains "numerous errors, unsubstantiated statements, and misinterpretation of information."

The drone maker also said it is in compliance with the regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Nasdaq.

EHang's stock had soared from around $13 a share in early December to $124.09 on Friday. The stock made its U.S. debut in December 2019 after an initial public offering priced at $12.50 share.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash in New York and Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler, David Gregorio and DDevika Syamnath)

