IPOs
EH

Chinese drone maker EHang prices IPO at $12.50, the low end of the range

Contributor
Renaissance Capital Renaissance Capital
Published

EHang Holdings, a Chinese developer of autonomous drones used for passenger services, raised $40 million by offering 3.2 million ADSs at $12.50, the low end of the range of $12.50 to $14.50.&nbsp;Insiders had indicated on $7 million of the IPO.&nbsp;At the IPO price, EHang commands a fully diluted market cap of $687 million.

EHang Holdings plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol EH. Morgan Stanley acted as a lead manager on the deal.

Chinese drone maker EHang prices IPO at $12.50, the low end of the range

Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EH

Latest IPOs Videos

#TradeTalks: What it’s Like to List on the Nasdaq Stock Market

Jill Malandrino is joined by Jay Heller, VP of the Head of Capital Markets at Nasdaq. Jay gives you an inside look at what it's like to list on the Nasdaq Stock Market!

6 days ago
See more videos

Renaissance Capital

Learn More

More from Renaissance Capital


Explore IPOs

Explore

Most Popular