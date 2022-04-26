Chinese drone maker DJI suspends business activities in Russia and Ukraine

SHENZHEN, China, April 27 (Reuters) - Chinese drone giant DJI Technology Co Ltd said it will temporarily suspend all business activities in Russia and Ukraine pending a review, it said.

Last month the company dismissed as "utterly false" accusations that it had leaked data on Ukrainian military positions to Russia. A German retailer had cited such information as a reason for taking DJI products off shelves.

(Reporting by David Kirton; Editing by Tom Hogue)

