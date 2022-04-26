US Markets

Chinese drone maker DJI suspends business activities in Russia and Ukraine

Contributor
David Kirton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS

Chinese drone giant DJI Technology Co Ltd said it will temporarily suspend all business activities in Russia and Ukraine pending a review, it said.

SHENZHEN, China, April 27 (Reuters) - Chinese drone giant DJI Technology Co Ltd said it will temporarily suspend all business activities in Russia and Ukraine pending a review, it said.

Last month the company dismissed as "utterly false" accusations that it had leaked data on Ukrainian military positions to Russia. A German retailer had cited such information as a reason for taking DJI products off shelves.

(Reporting by David Kirton; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((David.Kirton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular