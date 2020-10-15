Miniso Group Holding, a Chinese discount retailer selling branded lifestyle and home goods, raised $608 million by offering 30.4 million ADSs at $20, above the range of $16.50 to $18.50. At pricing, the company raised 14% more in proceeds than anticipated.



Miniso Group Holding plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol MNSO. Goldman Sachs and BofA Securities acted as joint bookrunners on the deal.



The article Chinese discount retailer Miniso Group Holding prices US IPO above the range at $20 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



