Chinese diagnostics company AnPac Bio-Medical Science prices US IPO at $12, the low end of the range

AnPac Bio-Medical Science, a Chinese provider of multi-cancer screening tests, raised $16 million by offering 1.3 million ADSs at $12, the low end of the range of $12 to $14. The company originally planned to offer 1.7 million ADSs. Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share of the company. AnPac Bio-Medical Science plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ANPC. WestPark Capital and Univest Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.