Chinese diagnostics company AnPac Bio-Medical Science prices US IPO at $12, the low end of the range

AnPac Bio-Medical Science, a Chinese provider of multi-cancer screening tests, raised $16 million by offering 1.3 million ADSs at $12, the low end of the range of $12 to $14. The company originally planned to offer 1.7 million ADSs. Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share of the company. AnPac Bio-Medical Science plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ANPC. WestPark Capital and Univest Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.
