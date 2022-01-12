Chinese developer Yuzhou Group's shares fall after bonds exchange offer

Shares of Chinese property developer Yuzhou Group fell more than 4% on Thursday after it announced an exchange offer for its two 2022 bonds totalling $582 million.

It said the offer would improve its overall financial condition.

