Chinese developer Yuzhou Group's shares fall after bonds exchange offer

HONG KONG, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Shares of Chinese property developer Yuzhou Group 1628.HK fell more than 4% on Thursday after it announced an exchange offer for its two 2022 bonds totalling $582 million.

It said the offer would improve its overall financial condition.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((clare.jim@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2912 6653; Reuters Messaging: clare.jim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

