Chinese developer Sunac seeks Chapter 15 protection in New York court

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

September 19, 2023 — 02:29 am EDT

Written by Jyoti Narayan for Reuters ->

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Chinese developer Sunac China Holdings 1918.HK has filed for Chapter 15 protection from creditors in a U.S. bankruptcy court, court documents showed on Tuesday.

The company sought protection under Chapter 15 of the U.S. bankruptcy code, which shields non-U.S. companies that are undergoing restructurings from creditors that hope to sue them or tie up assets in the United States.

Creditors of Sunac China Holdings approved its $9 billion offshore debt restructuring plan on Monday, marking the first approval of such debt overhaul by a major Chinese property developer.

Sunac is among a string of Chinese property developers that have defaulted on their offshore debt payment obligations since the sector was hit by a liquidity crisis in 2021, roiling global markets.

