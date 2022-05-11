Chinese developer Sunac misses bond repayment

HONG KONG, May 12 (Reuters) - Sunac China 1918.HK did not make an interest payment on a $750 million offshore bond by the time a grace period expired, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

It had been due to pay $29.5 million in interest on the October 2023 bond that was required to be repaid last month.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.