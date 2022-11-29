Chinese developer Shimao to raise funds as Beijing lifts equity sales ban

By Xie Yu

HONG KONG, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Chinese property developer Shimao Group Holdings Ltd 600823.SS plans a private placement of shares, becoming the second player in the cash-queezed sector to tap equity fundraising options just a day after Beijing lifted a ban on such deals.

Developer Hubei Fuxing Science and Technology Co 000926.SZ had announced a similar move earlier on Tuesday.

The Chinese securities regulator on Monday lifted a ban on fundraising via equity offerings for listed property companies.

Beijing has in recent weeks stepped up support for the industry to loosen a liquidity squeeze that has stifled the sector, a business that accounts for a quarter of the Chinese economy and has been a key driver of growth.

China had suspended refinancing by listed property firms in August 2009 as part of its attempts to control surging home prices.

Regulators briefly lifted the suspension by granting approval to refinancing requests by a selection of property firms starting from 2013, but reimposed restrictions in 2016 to curb housing prices.

