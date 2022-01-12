Markets

Chinese developer Shimao to hold creditor meetings to vote on ABS payment extension - documents

Contributors
Chi Xue Reuters
Clare Jim Reuters
Published

Chinese property developer Shimao Group Holdings will hold meetings with investors in two asset-backed securities (ABS) on Jan 17, to vote on payment extension proposals, according to documents obtained by Reuters.

SHANGHAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Chinese property developer Shimao Group Holdings 0813.HK will hold meetings with investors in two asset-backed securities (ABS) on Jan 17, to vote on payment extension proposals, according to documents obtained by Reuters.

Payments on the two ABS products - worth 1.17 billion yuan ($183.91 million) in total - are due this month, and Shimao is seeking to extend the payment deadlines to end-2022, according to the documents, which were confirmed by sources.

(Reporting by Chi Xue and Clare Jim; Additional reporting by Samuel Shen Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((samuel.shen@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830018; Reuters Messaging: samuel.shen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular