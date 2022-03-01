Chinese developer Shimao slumps on report of loan restructuring proposal

HONG KONG, March 2 (Reuters) - Shares of cash-strapped Chinese developer Shimao Group 0813.HK slumps more than 8% on Wednesday, following a report it has appointed advisers for a restructuring proposal on a syndicate loan.

Debtwire reported on Tuesday the firm appointed Admiralty Harbour and Sidley Austin as advisers.

(Reporting by Clare Jim and Jason Xue; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((clare.jim@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.