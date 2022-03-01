Chinese developer Shimao slumps on report of loan restructuring proposal

Shares of cash-strapped Chinese developer Shimao Group slumps more than 8% on Wednesday, following a report it has appointed advisers for a restructuring proposal on a syndicate loan.

Debtwire reported on Tuesday the firm appointed Admiralty Harbour and Sidley Austin as advisers.

