Markets

Chinese developer Shimao puts all property projects on sale - Caixin

Contributors
Samuel Shen Reuters
Clare Jim Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

Shimao Group Holdings has put on sale all of its real estate projects, including both residential and commercial properties, as the cash-strapped Chinese property developer accelerates asset disposals, Caixin reported.

SHANGHAI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Shimao Group Holdings has put on sale all of its real estate projects, including both residential and commercial properties, as the cash-strapped Chinese property developer accelerates asset disposals, Caixin reported.

Shimao, which defaulted on a trust loan last week, has asked agents since late December to help seek buyers for its properties, Caixin reported over the weekend.

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shimao Group 0813.HK is largely focused on residential property development, with Shanghai Shimao Construction being its main China business platform. Shanghai Shimao Co Ltd 600823.SS, controlled by Shimao Group, mainly develops commercial properties.

Shimao has struck a preliminary deal with a Chinese state-owned company to sell its Shimao International Plaza Shanghai, a commercial property on Shanghai's Nanjing Road, for more than 10 billion yuan, Caixin reported.

The property developer said last week that it has defaulted on a trust loan payment, while its unit Shanghai Shimao Construction has proposed extensions on maturities for two asset-backed securities (ABS) due this month.

Shimao has 34.2 billion yuan worth of outstanding ABS, as well as $5.72 billion worth of dollar bonds, according to Caixin.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Clare Jim Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((samuel.shen@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830018; Reuters Messaging: samuel.shen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular