Chinese developer Longfor shares plunge after chairwoman resigns

HONG KONG, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Beijing-based property developer Longfor Group Holdings Ltd 0960.HK saw its shares plunge to their lowest price since October 2011 on Monday after its founder resigned, hammering already fragile investor confidence in the firm and the sector.

The shares plummeted more than 40% shortly after the start of trade, but narrowed losses to be more than 20% down by mid-morning. The stock has lost more than 50% so far in October.

The price of one of its onshore bonds dropped 30% and was temporarily suspended from trading.

Longfor has been caught up in a massive selloff of developers' shares and bonds triggered by missed debt payments of peer CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd 0884.HK.

In a filing on Friday after market close on Friday, Longfor said Wu Yajun, 58, resigned as chairwoman and executive director due to age and health reasons, and will continue to support the company as the strategic development consultant.

Chief Executive Chen Xuping, 40, has been appointed chairman alongside his current role which he assumed on March 1, Longfor said, among other changes on the board.

"The board of directors also confirms that the Company's business operation remains stable with a clear development direction," it said in the filing.

The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index .HSMPI was down more than 6% in Monday morning trade, versus a 0.8% gain in the main Hang Seng Index .HSI.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Christopher Cushing)

