Chinese developer Country Garden to raise $604 mln via share placement

December 06, 2022 — 08:44 pm EST

Written by Xie Yu for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Chinese property developer Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd 2007.HK plans to raise HK$4.7 billion ($603.9 million) via a share placement in Hong Kong, the company said in a filing on Wednesday.

Country Garden plans to issue 1.78 billion shares at a price of HK$2.70 per share and use the proceeds to refinance the company's offshore debt and replenish its working capital.

Country Garden has raised HK$10.6 billion via three rounds of share placements before the latest deal, it said.

($1 = 7.7829 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Xie Yu; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Yu.Xie@thomsonreuters.com;))

