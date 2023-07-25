News & Insights

Chinese developer Country Garden bond halted trading after 20% drop - Shenzhen exchange

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

July 25, 2023 — 10:48 pm EDT

Written by Shanghai Newsroom for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, July 26 (Reuters) - Trading of Chinese property developer Country Garden Holding's 2007.HK Shenzhen-listed bond CN149407SZ= was halted on Wednesday after a more than 20% drop in price, the Shenzhen stock exchange said in a statement.

The bond dropped 21% to 30 yuan, while another bond issued by the firm CN149509SZ= slumped 50% to 30.1 yuan, exchange data showed.

Country Garden, one of China's biggest property developers, recently saw its share and bond prices fall amid concern of cash crunch.

