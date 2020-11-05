CPRI

Chinese demand powers Michael Kors owner Capri's revenue beat

Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Michael Kors owner Capri Holdings Ltd beat quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday, buoyed by strong demand for its luxury apparel and accessories in China and surging online sales.

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Michael Kors owner Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI.N beat quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday, buoyed by strong demand for its luxury apparel and accessories in China and surging online sales.

A slump in retail sales in North America and Europe as people avoided going out to shop non-essential goods was offset by a strong recovery in demand for luxury goods in China and other parts of Asia.

Demand in China has recovered as the country's wealthy, who usually make the bulk of their purchases while traveling abroad, shop more in local stores and online.

Total revenue fell to $1.11 billion in the second quarter ended Sept. 26 from $1.44 billion a year earlier, due to a drop in retail demand, but beat analysts' expectations of $924.9 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Adjusted net income fell to $137 million, or 90 cents per share, from $177 million, or $1.16 per share, a year earlier.

