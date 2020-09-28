US Markets
Chinese delivery firm ZTO Express up in Hong Kong trading debut

Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

The New York-listed firm ZTO.N sold 45 million shares in its secondary listing in the city, raising $1.27 billion to build more sorting hubs, expand capacity, strengthen network stability and competitiveness.

HONG KONG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Shares of Chinese delivery firm ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc 2057.HK are set to open at HK$244 each in their Hong Kong debut on Tuesday, up 11.9% from the offering price of HK$218 apiece.

The New York-listed firm ZTO.N sold 45 million shares in its secondary listing in the city, raising $1.27 billion to build more sorting hubs, expand capacity, strengthen network stability and competitiveness.

The firm priced its shares at HK$218 each when the institutional bookbuild was finalised last week.

There have been 10 secondary listings in Hong Kong in 2020 that have raised $15.1 billion, according to Refinitiv.

