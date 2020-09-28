Chinese delivery firm ZTO Express up 9% in Hong Kong debut
HONG KONG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Shares of Chinese delivery firm ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc 2057.HK were trading nearly 9% above their offer price as the stock debuted in Hong Kong on Tuesday.
The New York-listed firm ZTO.N sold 45 million shares in its secondary listing in the city, raising $1.27 billion to build more sorting hubs, expand capacity, strengthen network stability and competitiveness.
The firm priced its shares at HK$218 each when the institutional bookbuild was finalised last week.
Shares of ZTO Express opened at HK$244 each, up 11.9% from the offer price, before softening slightly during the morning session to HK$237.60, but still up 9%.
There have been 10 secondary listings in Hong Kong in 2020 that have raised $15.1 billion, according to Refinitiv.
