Chinese debt collector YX Asset Recovery withdraws $81 million US IPO

YX Asset Recovery, which provides delinquent consumer debt collection services in China, withdrew its plans for an initial public offering on Friday. It had filed to raise $81 million by offering 9.3 million ADSs at a price range of $7.75 to $9.75, before postponing on November 21, 2019.



The Changsha, China-based company was founded in 2015 and booked $139 million in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. It had planned to list on the NYSE under the symbol YXR. Deutsche Bank, CMB International Capital, Raymond James, AMTD Global Markets and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey were set to be the joint bookrunners on the deal.



