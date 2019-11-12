Chinese debt collector YX Asset Recovery sets terms for $81 million US IPO

YX Asset Recovery, which provides delinquent consumer debt collection services in China, announced terms for its IPO on Tuesday. In its latest filing, the company also added China Investment Securities International, Guotai Junan Securities, and Tiger Brokers as underwriters.



The Changsha, China-based company plans to raise $81 million by offering 9.3 million ADSs at a price range of $7.75 to $9.75. Vice Chairman Joe Zhang intends to purchase $5 million worth of ADSs in the offering. At the midpoint of the proposed range, YX Asset Recovery would command a market value of $541 million.



YX Asset Recovery was founded in 2015 and booked $140 million in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. It plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol YXR. Deutsche Bank, CMB International Capital, Raymond James, AMTD Global Markets and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price during the week of November 18, 2019.



