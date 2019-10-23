Chinese debt collector YX Asset Recovery files for a $200 million US IPO

YX Asset Recovery, which provides delinquent consumer debt collection services in China, filed on Wednesday with the SEC to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering.



The Changsha, China-based company was founded in 2015 and booked $138 million in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. It plans to list on the NYSE and has not chosen a ticker yet. YX Asset Recovery filed confidentially on October 11, 2018. Deutsche Bank, CMB International Capital, Raymond James, AMTD Global Markets, and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



