Chinese Data Lift Stocks Abroad

Improving economic news from China, the first region hit by the novel coronavirus, helped buoy most global stock markets, though futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were lower.

Most Asian markets advanced, with the Hang Seng climbing 1.9% and the Shanghai Composite edging up 0.1%. India’s Sensex surged 3.9% while the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.9% in Tokyo.

European stocks were on track for their seventh gain in nine sessions on Tuesday. The Stoxx Europe 600 rose over 2% in early trade and has climbed about 15% from its lows on Mar. 18.

Futures on the Dow were down 0.4%, while S&P 500 futures fell 0.5%.

Data coming out of China bounced back. The manufacturing purchasing managers index jumped to 52.0 for March, up from 35.7, and the services PMI rose to 52.3 from 29.6. Readings higher than 50 indicate growth. Economists expected March readings in the 40s.

“The plus-50 readings on both PMI surveys do not mean that the economy is out of the woods. March was a much stronger month, simply because of the low base in February, when the whole country effectively was shut down,” said Freya Beamish, chief Asia economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. “Nevertheless, today’s stronger-than-expected readings pose upside risks to our forecast for a real 8% contraction in GDP this quarter, following Q1’s 0.6% increase.”

Other measures of Chinese activity aren’t as robust. On Tuesday, for instance, Beijing traffic congestion was 34% lower than usual, according to mapping service TomTom.

Oil prices rose in response to the better-than-expected economic news. Brent crude oil is up 2.3%. Benchmark U.S. prices are up 6.4%. Oil-related stocks are up as a result.

Halliburton (ticker: HAL) stock is up almost 10%. Occidental Petroleum (OXY) shares have risen 8% in premarket trading. Energy giant Exxon Mobil (XOM) shares are up 3.7%.

Economic optimism is spilling into the beaten up travel sector too. American Airlines (AAL) shares are up 6.2% in premarket trading. MGM Resorts International (MGM) stock is up 4.5%.

Shares of gold companies are falling because good economic news often means there is less demand for haven assets. Newmont (NEM) stock is down 2% in premarket trading. Barrick Gold (GOLD) shares are down about 3%.

Other news—besides the virus—is driving some stocks. Drugmaker Amarin (AMRN) stock is down more than 66% in premarket trading after generic drugmakers won a patent dispute.

