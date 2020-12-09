Infobird, which provides a SaaS customer engagement platform in China, filed on Wednesday with the SEC to raise up to $25 million in an initial public offering.



The Beijing, China-based company plans to raise $25 million by offering 6.3 million shares at $4. At the proposed price, Infobird would command a market value of $101 million.



Infobird is a SaaS provider of AI-powered customer engagement solutions in China. The company currently specializes in serving corporate clients in the finance industry, but also covers a broad array of other industries, including education, public services, healthcare, and consumer products. Infobird believes it is one of the leading and long-standing domestic customer engagement SaaS providers serving large enterprises in the finance industry.



The Beijing, China-based company was founded in 2001 and booked $15 million in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol BIRD. ViewTrade and GF Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal.



The article Chinese CRM software provider Infobird files and sets terms for a $25 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



