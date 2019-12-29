Chinese court sentences 'gene-editing' scientist to three years in prison -Xinhua

Contributors
Lusha Zhang Reuters
Huizhong Wu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

A Chinese court sentenced the scientist who created the world's first "gene-edited" babies to three years in prison on Monday, according to the official Xinhua media.

BEIJING, Dec 30 (Reuters) - A Chinese court sentenced the scientist who created the world's first "gene-edited" babies to three years in prison on Monday, according to the official Xinhua media.

He Jiankui, said in November 2018, that he had used gene-editing technology known as CRISPR-Cas9 to change the genes of twin girls, causing a backlash in China and globally about the ethics of his research and work.

(Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Huizhong Wu; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Huizhong.Wu@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 56692111; Reuters Messaging: Follow me on Twitter @huizhong_wu))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More