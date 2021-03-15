Chinese court gives go-head to merger and restructuring of 321 HNA-related firms

BEIJING, March 15 (Reuters) - China's local court in Hainan has ruled that the merger and restructuring of 321 firms related to the aviation conglomerate HNA Group HNAIRC.UL can go ahead, it said on Monday.

Creditors of HNA Group applied to the Hainan High People's Court at the end of January for the company to be placed in bankruptcy and restructured amid a multi-year liquidity crisis.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu, Yilei Sun and Ryan Woo, editing by Louise Heavens)

