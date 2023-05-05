News & Insights

Chinese courier giant SF picks banks for $3 bln Hong Kong listing - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

May 05, 2023 — 03:26 am EDT

Written by Gokul Pisharody for Reuters ->

May 5 (Reuters) - China's largest express delivery firm SF Holding Co Ltd 002352.SZ has started preparations for its Hong Kong listing, which could raise up to $3 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Shenzhen-listed courier giant, also known as SF Express, is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N, Huatai Securities and JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N on the offering, according to the report.

A listing could happen as soon as this year, the report said, adding that talks were ongoing and details of the listing including the fundraising amount and timing could still change.

SF Express, Goldman, Huatai and JPMorgan did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Gokul.Pisharody@thomsonreuters.com;))

