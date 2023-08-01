Chinese courier giant S.F. plans listing in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Aug 1 (Reuters) - China's largest express delivery company S.F. Holding Co Ltd 002352.SZ on Tuesday said it plans a second listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The courier group did not disclose the listing size in a filing to Shenzhen stock exchange.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong and Ella Cao in Beijing; Editing by Louise Heavens)

