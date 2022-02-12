ASML

Chinese company denies alleged IP infringement of ASML

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Michael Kooren

China's Dongfang Jingyuan Electron, which makes software for chip manufacturing procedures, has denied reports about alleged IP theft from Dutch lithography giant ASML Holding NV, calling them "false information."

SHANGHAI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - China's Dongfang Jingyuan Electron, which makes software for chip manufacturing procedures, has denied reports about alleged IP theft from Dutch lithography giant ASML Holding NV ASML.AS, calling them "false information."

On an official social media account on Friday, the company said the "recent appearance of a large number of reports related to our company in online media that are inconsistent with the facts."

Earlier this week, in an annual earnings report, ASML said it had warned its customers against doing business with Dongfang Jinguan, alleging it was marketing products that may infringe on its intellectual property.

ASML added it was considering taking legal action against the company.

ASML dominates the market for lithography machines critical to making chips out of silicon wafers.

U.S. export restrictions have prevented the company from shipping its most breakthrough extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology to customers in China. The curbs in effect prevent Chinese companies from manufacturing advanced computer chips.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

((Josh.Horwitz@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830007;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ASML

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters