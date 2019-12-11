Chinese co-working provider Ucommune files for a $100 million US IPO

Ucommune, the leading provider of shared work space in China, filed on Wednesday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, revenue spiked to $122 million from $40 million, while operating loss steepened to -$79 million from -$40 million.



The Beijing, China-based company was founded in 2015 and booked $148 million in revenue for the 12 months ended September 30, 2019. It plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol UK. It had been on our Private Company Watchlist since February 2019. Haitong International and China Renaissance are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.





