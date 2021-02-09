Cloopen Group Holding, which provides cloud-based communication services in China, raised $320 million by offering 20 million ADSs at $16, above the range of $13 to $15.



In terms of 2019 revenue, Cloopen Group operates the largest multi-capability cloud-based communications solution provider in China. It is also the only provider in China that offers a full suite of cloud-based communications solutions, covering communications platform as a service, cloud-based contact centers, and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations. As of September 30, 2020, the company had an active customer base of over 12,000 enterprises and a 95% dollar-based net customer retention rate for solutions offered on a recurring basis.



Cloopen Group Holding plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol RAAS. Goldman Sachs, Citi and CICC acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Chinese cloud communication provider Cloopen Group Holding prices US IPO above the range at $16 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.