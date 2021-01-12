Kuke Music Holding, which provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China, raised $50 million by offering 5 million ADSs at $10, the low end of the range of $10 to $12. At pricing, the company commands a fully diluted market value of $308 million.



Kuke Music Holding plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol KUKE. Deutsche Bank, Tiger Brokers, AMTD Global Markets, China Securities, and Valuable Capital acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Chinese classical music platform Kuke Music prices US IPO at $10 low end originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

