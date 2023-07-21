Chinese citizen injured in Auckland shooting - state media

BEIJING, July 21 (Reuters) - A Chinese citizen was injured on Thursday in the shooting in New Zealand's largest city of Auckland, state media said citing the Chinese Consulate General in Auckland.

The person is currently in stable condition, the media report said on Friday.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Liz Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

