Chinese Chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International to Raise $2.8 Billion Via Shanghai Listing

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., China's biggest chipmaker, is aiming to raise $2.8 billion via a listing in Shanghai.

In a prospectus made public this week, the chipmaker, which trades on the Hong Kong Exchange, said proceeds from the share sale will go to bankroll projects and shore up operating capital as tensions between the U.S. and China intensify.

IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES.

The company is anticipating increased business after the U.S. Department of Commerce in May expanded the Foreign Direct Product Rule to prevent Chinese smartphone maker Huawei from purchasing semiconductors from U.S. companies. The restrictions now cover semiconductor designs and chipsets, including ones outside of the U.S. that are made with U.S. equipment. Companies will need a license from the Commerce Department to work with Huawei.

Those expanded restrictions are expected to hurt Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) and potentially send more business SMIC's way. But with the tech stock behind TSMC from a technological standpoint, some of the funding may go to enhance its capabilities. SMIC listed the rule as a potential positive in the prospectus pointing out that some semiconductor equipment and technologies imported from the United States may not be used to manufacture products for a number of customers unless they obtain approval from the Department of Commerce. In response to the expanded rule, TSMC has agreed to build a $12 billion chip plant in Arizona.

Last month SMIC raised $2.2 billion in funding from China state investors, raising its capital to $6.5 billion from $3.5 billion.

10 stocks we like better than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Donna Fuscaldo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.