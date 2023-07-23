News & Insights

Chinese chipmaker Hua Hong seeks up to $2.95 bln in mainland listing

Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

July 23, 2023 — 05:17 am EDT

Written by Dominique Patton and Amy Lv for Reuters ->

BEIJING, July 23 (Reuters) - Chinese chipmaker Hua Hong Semiconductor 1347.HK said on Sunday it aims to raise up to 21.2 billion yuan ($2.95 billion)in a listing on the Shanghai stock exchange.

The country's second-largest chip foundry will sell 407.75 million shares priced at 52 yuan per share, it said in a statement to the exchange.

The IPO by the chipmaker is set to be the biggest mainland listing this year.

It comes as Chinese chipmakers rush to raise capital as Beijing seeks self-sufficiency in an escalating technology war with Washington.

Hua Hong, which saw revenue jump 52% in 2022 to a record $2.5 billion, has said it will increase capacity at its 12-inch production line in Wuxi this year and will start to build new lines.

($1 = 7.1861 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Dominique Patton and Amy Lv; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.