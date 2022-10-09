Chinese chip makers' shares slump after U.S. publishes new export rules

SHANGHAI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Shares in Chinese semiconductor companies slumped on Monday, following the latest U.S. crackdown on China's chipmaking industry to slow Beijing's technological and military advances.

The Biden administration published a sweeping set of export controls on Friday, including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with U.S. equipment.

An index measuring China's semiconductor firms .CSIH30184 tumbled about 5%, and Shanghai's tech-focused board STAR Market .STAR50 declined nearly 3% in early morning trade.

The raft of measures could amount to the biggest shift in U.S. policy toward shipping technology to China since the 1990s. If effective, they could hobble China's chip manufacturing industry by forcing American and foreign companies that use U.S. technology to cut off support for some of China's leading factories and chip designers.

China's Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) 0981.HK dropped nearly 5%, NAURA Technology Group Co 002371.SZ slumped 10% by the daily limit, and Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd 1347.HK plunged roughly 9% by 0154 GMT.

(Reporting by Jason Xue and Josh Horwitz; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

