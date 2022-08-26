Chinese chip foundry SMIC to invest $7.5 bln in Tianjin

SHANGHAI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chinese chip foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) 0981.HK on Friday said it signed a framework agreement for a 12-inch foundry production line in Tianjin with registered capital of $5 billion and planned investment of $7.5 billion.

