Qilian International Holding, a Chinese producer of traditional medicines, chemicals, and fertilizers, raised $25 million by offering 5 million shares at $5, the low end of the range of $5 to $7. The company had previously planned to offer 4 million shares at the same range before upsizing the offering last August. At pricing, the company commands a market value of $175 million.



Qilian International Holding plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol QLI. Univest Securities acted as lead manager on the deal.



The article Chinese chemicals maker Qilian International prices US IPO at $5 low end originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



