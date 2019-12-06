Chinese chemicals e-commerce platform Molecular Data files for a $70 million US IPO

Molecular Data, an e-commerce platform serving the chemicals industry in China, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $70 million in an initial public offering..



The Shanghai, China-based company was founded in 2018 as a subsidiary of MOLBASE and booked $3 million in revenue for the 12 months ended September 30, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol MKD. AMTD Global Markets, Fosun Hani Securities and Boustead Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.