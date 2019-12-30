Chinese chemicals e-commerce firm Molecular Data prices IPO within the range at $5.38

Molecular Data, which offers e-commerce, software, and other services to the Chinese chemicals industry, raised $62 million by offering 11.5 million ADSs at $5.38, within the range of $5 to $7. At the over price, they company commands a fully diluted market value of $684million. Molecular Data plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol MKD. AMTD Global Markets, Fosun Hani Securities and Boustead Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.

