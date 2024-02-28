News & Insights

US Markets
TSLA

Chinese carmaker BYD launches low-cost Dolphin Mini EV in Mexico

Credit: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

February 28, 2024 — 02:14 pm EST

Written by Daina Beth Solomon for Reuters ->

Adds details from announcement, executive comment, paragraphs 2-4

MEXICO CITY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Chinese electric carmaker BYD will begin selling its Dolphin Mini electric vehicle (EV) in Mexico at a starting price of 358,800 pesos ($20,990), executives said on Wednesday.

At a launch event in Mexico City, Stella Li, president of BYD Americas, said the car aims to mix technology and a price point in reach of Mexican consumers.

"It's affordable ... So every Mexican can bring their first electric car home," she said.

BYD outpaced rival Tesla TSLA.O in EV sales in the fourth quarter and has considerably cut prices on its latest models in China.

($1 = 17.0941 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon in Mexico City; Editing by Nia Williams)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.