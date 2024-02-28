Chinese carmaker BYD launches low-cost Dolphin Mini EV in Mexico

Adds details from announcement, executive comment, paragraphs 2-4

MEXICO CITY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Chinese electric carmaker BYD will begin selling its Dolphin Mini electric vehicle (EV) in Mexico at a starting price of 358,800 pesos ($20,990), executives said on Wednesday.

At a launch event in Mexico City, Stella Li, president of BYD Americas, said the car aims to mix technology and a price point in reach of Mexican consumers.

"It's affordable ... So every Mexican can bring their first electric car home," she said.

BYD outpaced rival Tesla TSLA.O in EV sales in the fourth quarter and has considerably cut prices on its latest models in China.

($1 = 17.0941 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon in Mexico City; Editing by Nia Williams)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.