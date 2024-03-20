Chinese car rental firm eHi issues new $325 mln bond

By Xie Yu

HONG KONG, March 20 (Reuters) - Chinese car rental firm eHi Car Services Ltd issued a new dollar bond worth $325 million, the first publicly sold dollar bond deal by a high-yield Chinese issuer this year, as the sector faces financing difficulties amid a Chinese property downturn.

The new bond helped the firm raise $42 million of new money, a term sheet seen by Reuters showed, while the rest of the deal involved an exchange offer which swapped a tranche of old dollar bond with a 7.75% coupon due 2024 KY233532738=.

The final price of eHi’s 12% senior unsecured new notes was set with a yield at 13.471%, 19 basis points tighter than the initial price guidance.

The bond, with a tenor of 3.5 years, gives eHi an option to redeem them in 18 months.

eHi offered to exchange its outstanding 2024 dollar notes worth $381.5 million in principal on March 11, and received bondholder approval to proceed earlier this week.

High-yield borrowers, particularly those from India, have been tapping offshore bonds as investor appetite improves, bankers said. The market, however, remains largely muted for Chinese borrowersas the country's property sector, once an active dollar market participant, remains in crisis.

Dollar bond issuance in China totalled $42.5 billion in 2023, compared to the market's peak of $210.5 billion in 2019, Dealogic data showed.

The bond is the first deal by a high yield Chinese industrial firm to optimize its liability structure and the first new bond issue since 2024.

eHi did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Wednesday.

Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan were the joint dealer managers on the exchange offer, and joint global coordinators and book runners on the new money issuance.

(Reporting by Xie Yu Editing by Bernadette Baum)

