Car House Holding, which operates an online B2B marketplace for car products in China, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $37 million in an initial public offering.



The company began its business in developing, manufacturing, and selling auto perfume and air fresheners. It now operates a business-to-business e-commerce platform for third-party merchants offering a wide range of automotive products.



The Guangdong, China-based company was founded in 2004 and booked $35 million in sales for the 12 months ended December 31, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CARH. Network 1 Financial Securities is the sole bookrunner on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Chinese car products marketplace Car House Holding files for a $37 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



