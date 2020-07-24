Car House Holding, which operates an online B2B marketplace for car products in China, announced terms for its IPO on Friday.



The Guangdong, China-based company plans to raise $27 million by offering 3.9 million shares at a price range of $6.50 to $7.50. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Car House Holding would command a market value of $79 million.



The company began its business in developing, manufacturing, and selling auto perfume and air fresheners. It now operates a business-to-business e-commerce platform for third-party merchants offering a wide range of automotive products.



Car House Holding was founded in 2004 and booked $35 million in sales for the 12 months ended December 31, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CARH. Network 1 Financial Securities is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Chinese car product marketplace Car House Holding sets terms for $27 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

