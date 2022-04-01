Chinese capital sees energy consumption peak, weaned off coal by 2035

By 2025, electricity, oil and natural gas will each meet roughly one third of energy demand for the Chinese capital, the country's second most populous city of 22 million people.

Coal will supply 0.9%, or at one million tonnes, of the city's energy mix by 2025, down from 1.5% in 2020, before the fossil fuel is fully phased out in 2035, the government said.

Beijing, China's most gasified city that accounts for approximately 6% of national natural gas use, is forecast to burn 20 billion cubic meters of the fuel by 2025, up 6% versus 2020 levels.

The city has also planned a significant increase in emergency gas storage, aiming to have 1.4 bcm storage capacity by 2025, up from under 200 million cubic metres in 2020.

Its refined fuel consumption is forecast to reach 17 million tonnes in five years' time, rising from 13.64 million tonnes consumed in 2020.

Renewable power generation capacity will likely double during the period to 4.35 gigawatts by 2025, or 28% of total.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((aizhu.chen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: aizhu.chen.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.