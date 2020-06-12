Burning Rock Biotech, which provides DNA sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests in China, raised $223 million by offering 13.5 million ADSs at $16.50, above the range of $13.50 to $15.50. Insiders had indicated on $79 million of the IPO (35% of the deal). The company raised an additional $25 million in a concurrent private placement to Lake Bleu Capital. At pricing, Burning Rock commands a $1.7 billion market cap.



Burning Rock Biotech plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol BNR. Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, and Cowen acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Chinese cancer test provider Burning Rock Biotech prices US IPO at $16.50, above the range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



