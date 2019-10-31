Chinese cancer screening biotech AnPac Bio-Medical Science files for a $22 million US IPO

AnPac Bio-Medical Science, which provides multi-cancer screening tests in China, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $22 million in an initial public offering.



The Lishui, China-based company was founded in 2008 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ANPC. AnPac Bio-Medical Science filed confidentially on September 20, 2019. WestPark Capital is the sole bookrunner on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.