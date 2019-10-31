Chinese cancer screening biotech AnPac Bio-Medical Science files for a $22 million US IPO
AnPac Bio-Medical Science, which provides multi-cancer screening tests in China, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $22 million in an initial public offering.
The Lishui, China-based company was founded in 2008 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ANPC. AnPac Bio-Medical Science filed confidentially on September 20, 2019. WestPark Capital is the sole bookrunner on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.
Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.