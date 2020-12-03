Chinese cancer researcher accused by U.S. of smuggling vials admits to false statements

By Nate Raymond

BOSTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - A Chinese cancer researcher accused of trying to smuggle lab samples to his home country from a Harvard-affiliated hospital pleaded guilty on Thursday to making false statements to U.S. authorities about what was in his luggage.

Zaosong Zheng, 31, had been arrested in December 2019 as part of a broad U.S. Justice Department crackdown against Chinese influence within universities and research institutions amid concerns about spying and intellectual property theft.

As part of a plea deal, prosecutors agreed to recommend a sentence of time served for Zheng, who agreed to be removed to China upon his sentencing on Jan. 6. He was released on bail in March.

Federal prosecutors said that after earning medical degrees while living in China, Zheng came to the United States in 2018 on a visa sponsored by Harvard.

He then began work at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, a teaching hospital and medical center of Harvard Medical School, in a laboratory that focused on studying cancer cells.

Prosecutors said that on Dec. 9, 2019, Zheng took 21 vials of research specimens from Beth Israel, hid them in a sock in a travel bag, and planned to take them on a flight to China.

The government said Zheng denied having biological items or research in his luggage when customs officials at Boston Logan International Airport discovered the vials.

Prosecutors said he later told investigators he had planned to take the vials to China to conduct research in his own laboratory and publish the results.

Norman Zalkind, Zheng's attorney, during a virtual court hearing said his client "is not admitting to taking anything wrongfully from Beth Israel hospital," only that he made a false statement to a customs officer.

