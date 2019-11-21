Chinese cancer diagnostics provider Genetron Holdings files for a $100 million US IPO

Genetron Holdings, which provides molecular profiling and diagnostics for cancer patients in China, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The Beijing, China-based company was founded in 2015 and booked $42 million in sales for the 12 months ended September 30, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol GTH. Credit Suisse and CICC are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



