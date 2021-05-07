Chinese buyers must face up to higher copper cost reality as LME prices hit record

By Mai Nguyen

HANOI, May 7 (Reuters) - With copper prices on the London Metal Exchange at record highs above $10,000 per tonne, key Chinese buyers who had been holding off purchases in the hope of a pullback now face the prospect of "higher for longer" copper costs.

Prices in London CMCU3 hit an all time $10,253 a tonne on Friday, and are up 32% year to date. Most-active Shanghai June copper futures SCFcv1 touched 74,950 yuan ($11,600.91) a tonne, only 1.6% below their all-time high of $76,160 yuan.

Some Chinese buyers, including wire and rod suppliers to China's State Grid - a massive copper consumer - have held off buying as they are unable to pass on all higher costs to the state-run firm, which is restricted by a fixed budget.

However, the State Grid in particular might have to bite the bullet and pay up before end-June as it is under pressure to complete grid expansions before the hottest summer months force upgrades to stop while power demand strains the grid.

"They (State Grid) have to (adapt) otherwise how can they achieve their 2021 goals," said CRU copper analyst He Tianyu, referring to the state-owned company's fixed expansion target.

He added that the China's State Reserve Bureau will be reluctant to sell from stockpiles as copper is considered "more precious" than other metals such as aluminium, especially with the copper concentrate market so tight.

Copper has benefited from widespread infrastructure-led stimulus programmes, tight concentrate supply, recovering global goods demand and hopes for strong copper consumption from renewable energy sectors.

"Momentum is still fierce, and there are solid fundamentals behind this rally with a tight supply pipeline and strong demand that is set to continue on the back of green technologies," said commodities broker Anna Stablum of Marex Spectron.

At the same time, a potential tax hike in top producer Chile might dampen investment in copper production, eventually hurting supply.

Despite a solid rebound in copper demand in top consumer China, some consumers have found it hard to cope with a 134% price leap since March 2020.

Copper premiums at Yangshan SMM-CUYP-CN, a measure of China's import demand, have been hovering at $43 a tonne, their lowest since March 2017.

At the same time, combined copper inventories ShFE and Shanghai bonded warehouses have climbed to their highest since April last year of 605,173 tonnes, while rising scrap supply in China also dampened refined copper demand.

Even so, price momentum remains to the upside, which has captured growing interest from large investors.

The net long position held by large investors on the CME's copper contract HGCv1 rose to 55,515 contracts last week, the highest since March 2, while net long positions on the LME held by funds and financial institutions have remained elevated.

"Prices should go higher if more money keeps flowing in. Some copper buyers have already suffered from delayed purchases. Now they have to follow and hope they can transfer the cost downstream," said a China-based copper trader.

($1 = 6.4607 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; editing by Jason Neely)

