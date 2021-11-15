Commodities

Chinese buyers bought Ukrainian corn last week - traders

Contributors
Pavel Polityuk Reuters
Michael Hogan Reuters
Published

Chinese buyers made substantial purchases of Ukrainian-origin animal feed corn late last week, European traders said on Monday.

HAMBURG/KYIV, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Chinese buyers made substantial purchases of Ukrainian-origin animal feed corn late last week, European traders said on Monday.

The volumes bought were unclear, with estimates ranging between 300,000 to 700,000 tonnes. One Ukrainian trader said eight to 10 shipments were bought, or at least 500,000 tonnes.

Prices talked of were between $330 to $335 a tonne c&f mostly for January/March 2022 shipment, although some traders put the range at between $325 to $330 a tonne c&f.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk in KYIV and Michael Hogan in Hamburg, editing by David Evans)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular