Chinese buyers bought Ukrainian corn last week - traders

HAMBURG/KYIV, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Chinese buyers made substantial purchases of Ukrainian-origin animal feed corn late last week, European traders said on Monday.

The volumes bought were unclear, with estimates ranging between 300,000 to 700,000 tonnes. One Ukrainian trader said eight to 10 shipments were bought, or at least 500,000 tonnes.

Prices talked of were between $330 to $335 a tonne c&f mostly for January/March 2022 shipment, although some traders put the range at between $325 to $330 a tonne c&f.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk in KYIV and Michael Hogan in Hamburg, editing by David Evans)

